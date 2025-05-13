Rep. Jared Moskowitz Buys Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently bought shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON). In a filing disclosed on May 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Honeywell International stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (1)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 4/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/7/2025.

Honeywell International Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of HON stock opened at $219.34 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 19.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 35.9% during the first quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.