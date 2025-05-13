Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of VCEL opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.95 and a beta of 1.31. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. Vericel had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,966.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,906,229.06. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Vericel by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth about $5,751,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,273,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,443,000 after purchasing an additional 35,345 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 47,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

