Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Director Buys C$28,303.88 in Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Director James Lee Bowzer acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.32 per share, with a total value of C$28,303.88.

Pason Systems Price Performance

Pason Systems stock opened at C$11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$931.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.58. Pason Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$10.43 and a one year high of C$18.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pason Systems

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.