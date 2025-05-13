Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Director Buys C$28,303.88 in Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Director James Lee Bowzer acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.32 per share, with a total value of C$28,303.88.
Pason Systems Price Performance
Pason Systems stock opened at C$11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$931.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.58. Pason Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$10.43 and a one year high of C$18.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.59.
Pason Systems Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Pason Systems Company Profile
Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.
See Also
