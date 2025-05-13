Insider Selling: First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $107,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,040.92. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $22.50.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Equities analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in First Western Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MYFW shares. Hovde Group increased their target price on First Western Financial from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Western Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Western Financial from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

