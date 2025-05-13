Insider Selling: First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $107,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,040.92. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $22.50.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Equities analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MYFW shares. Hovde Group increased their target price on First Western Financial from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Western Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Western Financial from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.
First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.
