Tommy G. Thompson Purchases 5,700 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Stock

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,585.68. This represents a 4.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,931 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,461 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 109,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $18,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
