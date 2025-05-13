Tommy G. Thompson Purchases 5,700 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Stock

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,585.68. This represents a 4.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 305.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,931 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,461 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 109,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $18,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.