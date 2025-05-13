Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) COO William J. Seward Purchases 10,000 Shares

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) COO William J. Seward acquired 10,000 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 130,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,270.26. This represents a 8.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vestis Price Performance

Shares of VSTS stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $866.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 1.61. Vestis Co. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81.

Get Vestis alerts:

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $665.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.81 million. Vestis had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSTS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vestis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vestis

Institutional Trading of Vestis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vestis by 548.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vestis by 33.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vestis by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.