Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 359,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $10,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,650,151,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,961,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,539,000 after buying an additional 7,828,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,083,000 after buying an additional 711,857 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $283,212,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,314,000 after acquiring an additional 527,376 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRBG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.62.

Shares of CRBG opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

