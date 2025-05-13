Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) EVP Alberto Salamone Sells 4,995 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) EVP Alberto Salamone sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $45,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,241 shares in the company, valued at $510,668.28. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 7.8%
NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1,753.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.
