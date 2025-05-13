NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Director Craig Jeffry Brunet Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) Director Craig Jeffry Brunet bought 1,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $10,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $27,350. The trade was a 66.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Craig Jeffry Brunet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Craig Jeffry Brunet bought 500 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $6,240.00.

NewtekOne Stock Up 7.3%

NewtekOne stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $292.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.26. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 39.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NewtekOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NewtekOne by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 38.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

