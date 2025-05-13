Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 4,192 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908,139 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,315,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,072,000 after acquiring an additional 831,611 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,754,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,363,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,434,000 after acquiring an additional 205,304 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,147,000 after acquiring an additional 249,179 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.71. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded DocuSign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $608,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,610.04. The trade was a 8.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $46,676.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,880.70. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,851 shares of company stock worth $4,607,439 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

