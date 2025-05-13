Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.22 and last traded at $29.19, with a volume of 660048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATRO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Astronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Astronics Trading Up 6.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $205.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astronics

In related news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 77,099 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $1,892,780.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,794.30. The trade was a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 328.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Astronics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,150,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 181,619 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Astronics by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 33,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 23,386 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Stories

