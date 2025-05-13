Currys (LON:CURY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 121 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.58), with a volume of 8943068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.97 ($1.57).
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CURY. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Currys from GBX 125 ($1.65) to GBX 175 ($2.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.
