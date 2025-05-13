FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 914951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.6%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,200. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSCO. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.