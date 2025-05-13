Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 22,516 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,516 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,381,000. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 10,001.1% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 998,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 988,409 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,022,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,170,000 after purchasing an additional 906,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,641,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,894,000 after purchasing an additional 758,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $31,442,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

