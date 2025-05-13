Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,071 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $10,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,294,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,904,000 after buying an additional 74,674 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,560,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $804,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,037,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,649,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,175,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,648,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,713,000 after buying an additional 40,506 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $115,396.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,132.80. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,973,188.84. This trade represents a 36.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,866 shares of company stock valued at $28,216,569 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1%

BR stock opened at $236.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.68 and a twelve month high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

