Fiduciary Trust Co Has $338,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in AON were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 2,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON opened at $353.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.52. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $275.07 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 target price on AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.67.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

