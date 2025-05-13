Fiduciary Trust Co Buys New Shares in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,364 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2,436.8% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.89 and a 12-month high of $74.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $285.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.46%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Insider Transactions at Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Douglas D. Strange acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,000.85. This represents a 5.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

