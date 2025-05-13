Fiduciary Trust Co Takes $250,000 Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $479.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.98 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VLY. StockNews.com raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

