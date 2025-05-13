Fiduciary Trust Co Takes $265,000 Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,125,000 after purchasing an additional 510,389 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,496,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,845,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,282,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,941,000 after buying an additional 140,895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Brink’s by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,896,000 after acquiring an additional 75,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 597,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after acquiring an additional 79,701 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Price Performance

BCO opened at $94.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.01. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $80.21 and a 52-week high of $115.91.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.