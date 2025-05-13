Fiduciary Trust Co Invests $242,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,306,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,947,654,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,219,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,119,000 after buying an additional 1,388,667 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of IDEX by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,421,000 after buying an additional 277,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $191.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.13. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $153.36 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.25 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.25.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

