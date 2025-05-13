First Manhattan CO. LLC. Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

