Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 4,250 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRC. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 482.6% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 401,200 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 332,341 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 719,127 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 52,401 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 298.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,072 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,620,000.00 and a beta of 0.64. Tejon Ranch Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $19.82.

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

