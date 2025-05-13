11,097 Shares in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCAL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Southern California Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern California Bancorp Stock Performance

BCAL stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. Southern California Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $497.05 million, a PE ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Southern California Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $44.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Southern California Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 1,600,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Southern California Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Southern California Bancorp Company Profile

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

