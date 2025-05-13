Fiduciary Trust Co Acquires 468 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 584,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,717,000 after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,142,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,556,000 after buying an additional 176,733 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 52,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 811,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $47.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.679 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.69%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.