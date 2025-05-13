Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives $13.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

Several analysts have commented on PTLO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Portillo’s in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Portillo’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

PTLO opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.83. Portillo’s has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter worth $176,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 196.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 115,278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,613,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after buying an additional 392,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

