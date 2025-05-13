Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.60 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $20.80 to $18.40 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 337.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VIV opened at $9.57 on Thursday. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

See Also

