Analysts Set Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) PT at $26.67

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

In related news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $1,029,461.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,060.39. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Archrock in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Archrock by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Archrock by 119.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Archrock in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

AROC stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Archrock has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Archrock had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Archrock will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.41%.

Archrock announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

