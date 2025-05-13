DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 191 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 175.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLUT opened at $247.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12 month low of $174.03 and a 12 month high of $299.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.55 and its 200-day moving average is $253.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion and a PE ratio of 85.56.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. Flutter Entertainment’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,930.08. This represents a 54.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,130.50. This represents a 15.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLUT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.28.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

