DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Cuts Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 899.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.66 and a 12-month high of $55.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $711.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

