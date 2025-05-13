Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,474 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $68,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.68.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $123.17. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.