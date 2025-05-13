DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Reduces Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Parsons were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 11,272.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,834,000 after purchasing an additional 191,624 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Parsons by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth about $1,810,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSN shares. Baird R W cut Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Parsons from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $114.68.

Parsons declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

