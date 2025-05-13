DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Invests $99,000 in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in ExlService by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.66 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $1,152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,046 shares in the company, valued at $6,226,971.06. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $252,942.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,990.20. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,992 shares of company stock worth $2,673,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

