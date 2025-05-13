Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Holdings Increased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 111.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 4.8%

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.36. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.