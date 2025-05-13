Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,438 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

IVV stock opened at $585.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $591.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

