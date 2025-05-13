Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,061,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734,369 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.56% of Amcor worth $75,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,986,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,064,000 after buying an additional 1,249,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,052,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,856,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,952,000 after purchasing an additional 539,756 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,425,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,971,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614,233 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Trading Up 2.5%

AMCR opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 91.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Achal Agarwal bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,566.70. The trade was a 12.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

