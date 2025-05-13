Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110,584 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.39% of Loews worth $72,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 387.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,105,529 shares in the company, valued at $604,538,407.32. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,575.92. The trade was a 21.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,655 shares of company stock worth $13,323,294. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:L opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.70. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $73.15 and a 1-year high of $92.42.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

