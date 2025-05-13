Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 524,623 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,451,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,623 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in UDR were worth $62,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in UDR by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UDR by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.23 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 491.43%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

