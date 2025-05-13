Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $60,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

Teradyne Stock Up 7.3%

Shares of TER stock opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

Teradyne announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.