Deutsche Bank AG Sells 90,727 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 776,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,727 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $64,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 369,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,199 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,040,000 after buying an additional 399,307 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 35,573 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.70.

Shares of ITCI opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.79. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $64.09 and a one year high of $131.98. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

