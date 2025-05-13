Deutsche Bank AG Sells 108,092 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,092 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.45% of Regency Centers worth $60,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 48,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. This trade represents a 31.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Regency Centers Stock Up 2.0%

REG stock opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $370.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

