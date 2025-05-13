FY2029 Earnings Estimate for CNQ Issued By Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Raymond James cut their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

CNQ opened at $31.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 63.92%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

