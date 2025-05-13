D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 199.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,836 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $18,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 33,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,287,014.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,258,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,947,786.08. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 5,445 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $374,779.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,094.68. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,755 shares of company stock worth $17,372,011. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -194.17 and a beta of 0.84. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.84 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

