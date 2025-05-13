Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,071 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.35% of Yum China worth $64,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $31,836,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,782.42. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,474.25. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on YUMC. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YUMC

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.