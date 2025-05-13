Deutsche Bank AG Has $54.50 Million Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,074 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.55% of Doximity worth $54,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,203,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,159,000 after purchasing an additional 485,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Doximity by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,668,000 after acquiring an additional 95,458 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Doximity by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 62,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 164,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Doximity from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $113,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $946,062.74. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $2,575,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,552.95. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

