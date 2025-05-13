Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,720 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $18,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSY. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSY opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $370.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.76 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Bentley Systems news, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $557,324.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,325.12. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

