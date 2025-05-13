Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 195.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 122,501 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $16,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,229,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,376,000 after buying an additional 1,462,538 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 87,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.40. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

