Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $15,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $493.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.64. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $380.63 and a 12-month high of $522.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total transaction of $1,924,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,691,559.44. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total value of $367,091.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,018.84. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

