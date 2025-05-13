D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 5,389 Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 640,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 451.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $32.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 83.93%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consensus Cloud Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

