Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 327,736 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $16,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $121.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $158.65. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.52.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

