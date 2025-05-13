D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $15.06 Million Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,615 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.99% of Veeco Instruments worth $15,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VECO. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

VECO opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $49.25.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.